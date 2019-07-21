Report: Knicks unhappy with Spurs, felt they 'crossed lines' with Kristaps Porzingis

The Knicks are reportedly upset over how the Spurs may have "crossed lines" prior to New York dealing Kristaps Porzingis to the Mavericks last season. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The bad blood that reportedly developed between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs over free agent Marcus Morris spurning San Antonio for the Big Apple stems all the way back to the Kristaps Porzingis trade, according to Ian Begley of SNY.

On Friday, The Athletic’s Frank Isola reported that the Spurs were “pissed” that Morris reneged on a handshake agreement with San Antonio to instead take a one-year, $15 million deal in New York.

According to Begley, the Knicks have some beef with the Spurs as well. They believed that San Antonio “crossed lines of accepted behavior” before Porzingis was dealt to the Mavericks in February.

There are no specifics on what the Spurs may have done, but the Knicks apparently felt that they “operated outside of accepted NBA norms.”

One could speculate that the Spurs may have had interest in dealing for Porzingis too. But the Knicks instead sent their franchise player to the Spurs’ in-state neighbors.

There is still a lot more we don’t know about this alleged riff. Morris has certainly had himself an eventful offseason. He reportedly also turned down a three-year deal worth $41 million from the Los Angeles Clippers and fired agent Rich Paul.

Begley reported that Morris made the sudden switch on his own and Paul preferred that he remain in San Antonio.

In any case, the decisions are now final: Morris is in New York, Porzingis is in Dallas and both San Antonio and New York are apparently mad.

