Report: Knicks-Pistons Andre Drummond trade talks more serious than exploratory

The Knicks reportedly inquired about Pistons center Andre Drummond, which was interesting news but not necessarily significant news. Teams frequently inquire about players. It doesn’t mean a trade has real traction.

But it sounds as if there was something to these discussions.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Ian Begley of SNY:

Are the Knicks seriously pursuing Andre Drummond? Our own @IanBegley has more on the team inquiring about the Pistons' center pic.twitter.com/picu3MLw2h — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) January 11, 2020





New York did indeed touch base with Detroit about a potential Andre Drummond trade. Now, things can and do change quickly here in trade season, because we’re so close to the deadline. But I was told that the Knicks’ recent talks with Detroit were indeed more serious than just an exploratory nature.

There can be an information lag with these things. Perhaps, the Knicks and Pistons had serious trade talks, found no deal then moved on. This isn’t necessarily an active situation.

“Serious” is also in the eye of the beholder. A trade requires multiple teams to agree. Sometimes, one team believes it’s close to a deal despite the other team not being on the same page.

Detroit sounds ready to trade Drummond, who can become an unrestricted free agent this summer. Especially without Blake Griffin, the Pistons likely aren’t going anywhere this season. They might be better off getting value for Drummond, and New York has the neutral-value contracts and draft picks to create a suitable offer.

But the Knicks aren’t going anywhere this season, either. They can easily open cap space to pursue Drummond as a free agent this offseason and not surrender an asset to get him now. The New York market – both its size and proximity to Connecticut, where he grew up – could appeal to Drummond.

Story continues

The Knicks also already have a nice center prospect in Mitchell Robinson. They could spend the rest of this season assessing Robinson’s development then decide on Drummond with more information.

However, Drummond would add name recognition now. Unlike any current Knicks, Drummond has been an All-Star (twice). These are desperate times in New York. So, don’t put it past the Knicks to trade for Drummond.