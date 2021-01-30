Report: Knicks, Nets have eye on Bulls’ Zach LaVine for potential trade

Zach LaVine has been one of the brights spots in Chicago this season, putting up All-Star numbers: 27 points a game with a ridiculously efficient 64.2 true shooting percentage (hitting 39.7% from three).

But is LaVine part of the Bulls’ long-range plans? The Bulls have been outscored by 17.6 points per 100 possessions this season when he is on the court, with LaVine’s defense being part of Chicago’s issues on that end. He will be a free agent in the summer of 2022 and will want max money, do the Bulls want to pay it and build around him as a franchise anchor? If they do want to keep him, does LaVine want to stay?

If the answer to either of those questions is no, new team president Arturas Karsinovas needs to think LaVine trade at the deadline in March or this summer. If it comes to that, the Knicks and Nets are both interested, reports Ian Begley at SNY.TV.

And it’s worth noting that both the Knicks and the Nets are among the teams who have been monitoring LaVine’s situation in Chicago. Per SNY sources, both teams have done background work on LaVine to be prepared for the possibility that Chicago ends up listening to trade offers on the 25-year-old guard.

We need to be clear: The Bulls are in no way thinking of trading LaVine right now. From the well-connected K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago:

And at least for now, word around the league is that the Bulls aren’t looking to move LaVine. Why would they? As you say, he’s playing on an All-Star level and on a value contract.

This season was always going to be an evaluation one for Karsinovas and staff. With quality coaching in place in the form of Billy Donovan, what do the Bulls have in house, how good are those players, and how do they want to build going forward?

Those answers — and whether they see LaVine as part of that future — likely come after the season. If the Bulls decide to move on from LaVine, there will be teams in New York interested.

