Report: Knicks lured David Fizdale with plan of signing marquee free agents

The Knicks have recently oscillated between patiently rebuilding around young players and chasing stars.

When hiring David Fizdale as coach last year, New York was apparently focused on the latter plan.

Tim MacMahon of ESPN:

Fizdale had other offers.

They pitched him on they were going to go out and get big-time free agents.

Fizdale might have looked like the type of coach stars want. When the Grizzlies fired him, several big-name players – including LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Damian Lillard – showed support. But it was always a foolish idea to hire a coach based on his ability to lure stars. It’s such a minor factor for elite free agents.

It was also absurd to view Fizdale as clear attraction to stars. He connected to stars as an assistant coach with the Heat. When he became a head coach, changing the nature of the coach-player relationship, he feuded with then-Memphis star Marc Gasol.

The Knicks needed a good coach. Maybe they hired Fizdale for the right reasons. Maybe not.

But the execution of their pitch has fallen flat. New York struck out on Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Kawhi Leonard last summer. The Knicks also didn’t trade for Anthony Davis.

Fizdale is stuck losing with a lackluster roster. As a result, his job is in jeopardy.

He deserves some culpability for trusting a Jim Dolan-Steve Mills regime to actually land stars. New York’s mismanagement is well-known throughout the league.

If Fizdale had other offers and chose the Knicks, that’s on him.