Report: Knicks, Lakers, Mavericks, Hornets interested in Myles Turner trade

Myles Turner is one of the best defensive centers in the league. He leads the league with 2.9 blocks a game and opposing players shoot just 55% against him within six feet of the rim (numbers similar to Mitchell Robinson and Deandre Ayton). Plus he can switch out on the perimeter and hold his own against guards and wings. He wants a more prominent role in the offense in Indiana, but if not there then somewhere — Turner has been available via trade since last summer.

Now comes a report that teams are at least kicking the tires on a Turner trade, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Mavericks and Knicks are expressing interest in trading for Turner, sources said. The Lakers and Hornets have had a level of interest in Turner as well, sources added.

To get Turner out of Indiana, a team will have to give up some combination of a young player or players and picks, with likely a veteran to balance salaries. Turner makes $18 million this season and next. Heis averaging 13.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.

Some of these trades make more sense than others.

The Knicks are an interesting case. Because Turner can shoot the 3 (35.7% this season) and pull opposing centers out of the paint, he is a potential fit with Julius Randle and guards such as Derrick Rose. However, to trade for Turner, the price is likely fan favorite Obi Toppin plus a first-round pick (with some level of protections) and Nerlens Noel to balance the money? Turner is a good fit for the Knicks on both ends, but would they move Toppin for him?

Charlotte has the young players to offer up, and Turner would be both an upgrade from Mason Plumlee (who has played well for the Hornets) and an interesting pick-and-pop partner with LaMelo Ball. A deal around Kelly Oubre Jr., either Miles Bridges or P.J. Washington, and a protected first-round pick may be enough, if the Pacers like those players.

Dallas is not flush with the kind of young players that would interest the Pacers (outside of Luka Doncic, who is obviously not available). Unless someone in Indiana loves Josh Green, it’s hard to construct a good trade.

Would the Lakers give up Talen Horton-Tucker, Kendrick Nunn and a first-round pick to get a center — is that the position they most need to fill? When things get serious in the playoffs, the Lakers will lean on Anthony Davis at the five anyway. A Turner trade to the Lakers seems unlikely at best.

