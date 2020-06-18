Report: Knicks to interview 76ers, Magic, Bulls assistants and hire coach by July 30

Everybody thinks the Knicks will hire Tom Thibodeau.

But New York is conducting a coaching search, too.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

The Knicks plan to interview 76ers assistant coach Ime Udoka for their head coaching job, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 17, 2020





Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Orlando Magic assistant Pat Delany will interview for the New York Knicks head coaching job, sources tell ESPN. Delany has been an assistant under Steve Clifford for five years after advancing within the Miami Heat organization. He spent a year as a G-League head coach with Heat. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 17, 2020





Ian Begley of SNY:

The Knicks plan to speak to at least 8-10 coaches during a head-coaching search that will likely stretch into next month, league sources told SNY. The search is expected to conclude before regular-season games begin in Orlando as part of the restart to the 2019-20 season. Chicago assistant Chris Fleming is expected to be among those coaches interviewed by New York, SNY has learned.

That timeline would have New York hiring a coach by July 30.

Running such a wide coaching search reflects well on new Knicks president Leon Rose, who has barely explained his plan publicly. Considering more candidates typically makes it more likely to hire the best person for the job. Of course, there are questions about how seriously New York is considering candidates besides Thibodeau. But the Knicks are at least hearing other voices.

A former Spurs assistant, Ime Udoka has gotten multiple head-coaching interviews recently. It seems like only a matter of time until he gets hired. He’s rumored to be a frontrunner for the Bulls job.

Pat Delany and Chris Fleming are more newcomers to this level of consideration.

Former Nets coach Kenny Atkinson, former Knicks coach Mike Woodson and Knicks interim coach Mike Miller will also reportedly interview. So, expect another name or few to emerge in this search.

