Report: Knicks, Heat, Spurs all have interest in free agent Kelly Oubre

Kelly Oubre had a roller coaster of a season in Golden State. There were highs — such as the 40-point game against Dallas — there were lows, and there were Tootsee Rolls. Twice.

That isn’t going to stop Oubre from getting paid this offseason. Two-way wings are in high demand around the league, and Oubre is a plus defender who averaged 15.4 points and 6 rebounds a game, even if he struggled and shot just 31.4% on 3-pointers last season (his efficiency was down overall last season with the Warriors). Golden State GM Bob Myers noted Oubre played better as the sixth man, and playing the four, once he settled into that role.

The Knicks and Heat are among the teams interested in signing Oubre, reports Vincent Goodwill at Yahoo Sports.

According to league sources, Miami, San Antonio and the New York Knicks are among the teams interested in Oubre in free agency, and it’s easy to see him at his best, fitting into those places.

Oubre’s defense and ability to hit the 3 (he shot 35% his final season in Phoenix) would fit well in Tom Thibodeau’s system in New York or next to Jimmy Butler in Miami. His role might be even larger with a Spurs team looking for more scoring from the wing.

The Warriors would like to bring him back as well, Myers said.

Of course, it will all come down to money. The buzz around the league is that Oubre wants a longer-term deal starting at around $20 million a season, which seems steep on its face, but Goodwill notes Jerami Grant, Gary Harris, and OG Anunoby all just got paid in that range. Wings — especially wings who can defend — are in demand around the league and there is a limited supply. If Oubre gets an offer in the $20 million price range, it is likely more than the Warriors want to pay after their experience last season, which means Oubre likely has a new home next fall.

The only question is where.

