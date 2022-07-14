Report: Knicks ‘the focused destination’ as Jazz talk Donovan Mitchell trade

The Jazz are exploring trading Donovan Mitchell. The Knicks have long been connected to Mitchell. Utah is prioritizing draft picks. New York has loaded up on picks – all its own future first-rounders plus extras from the Wizards, Pistons, Mavericks and Bucks.

The dots might connect.

Shams Charania and Tony Jones of The Athletic:

The Jazz are having conversations with multiple teams on a Mitchell deal, but the Knicks have emerged as the focused destination over the past several days, sources said.

New York has also stockpiled young players, such as Quentin Grimes who is believed to be of interest to Utah, sources said.

The Jazz are obviously demanding a lot for their 25-year-old star who’s locked into his contract for three more seasons. The Knicks should be wary of depleting their roster/assets in a trade to the point winning with Mitchell will be difficult.

So, Utah trading Mitchell to New York isn’t necessarily inevitable.

But momentum keeps building.

At this point, Knicks fans have plenty of reason to get excited about the possibility of Mitchell – who grew up near New York – coming home. There are some concerns about his athleticism regressing, and the Knicks have too often not gotten the best from their big-name acquisitions. But, a top talent with a magnetic personality, Mitchell could transform the franchise. The upside of landing a star like him is so tantalizing.

