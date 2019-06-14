Report: Knicks exercising Allonzo Trier’s team option

The Knicks project to have enough cap space to sign Kevin Durant and another max player with fewer than 10 years of experience (like Kyrie Irving, Tobias Harris, Jimmy Butler, Kemba Walker, Khris Middleton or Kawhi Leonard).

But it’s close. The salary cap won’t be set for another couple weeks. Every dollar could matter.

Even with that information deficit, New York is committing $3,551,100 next season to Allonzo Trier.

Maybe this signals that New York doesn’t prioritize ensuring the ability to sign Durant and another max free agent. Maybe the Knicks are sure the salary cap will land high enough, anyway. Maybe they believe they can trade Trier if necessary.

For an undrafted free agent, Trier had an impressive rookie year. But the risk in giving him a contract with a team option was always the early decision date. He’s now locked into this salary, one I’m not sure how many teams will find appealing. Trier gets buckets, but his all-around game is lacking.

One person who definitely appreciates Trier, though? Kevin Durant.