Report: Knicks confident they’ll get meeting with Kawhi Leonard

For months, the widely held theory was Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will sign with the Knicks this summer.

But Kyrie Irving joining the Nets appears increasingly likely. There has also been more attention given to Durant staying in Golden State.

What then for the Knicks?

Maybe Kawhi Leonard.

Marc Berman of the New York Post:

According to NBA sources, Knicks president Steve Mills and general manager Scott Perry expect to get a meeting with Raptors star Kawhi Leonard and at least have a puncher’s chance

I’m not nearly as confident.

Leonard is extremely difficult to read, but he appears to favor his native West Coast, prefer to avoid the spotlight and enjoy winning. New York checks none of those boxes.

If he wants to play near home, the Clippers – Los Angeles’ less-popular NBA team – look like the clear fit. The Raptors, one from a title, are also making a strong case to re-sign him.

That’s why the Clippers are planning for not getting Leonard.

The Knicks ought to make similar preparations.