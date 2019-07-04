Report: Knicks canceled meeting with Kawhi Leonard to pursue other elite free agents

The New York Knicks may have missed out on Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, but they had a shot at Kawhi Leonard. The Knicks reportedly had a meeting scheduled with Leonard, but the team backed out over fear of missing out on other free agents, according to Mark Berman of the New York Post.

The canceled meeting had nothing to do with the team’s interest in Leonard, however. It had everything to do with timing, according to Berman.

According to a source, Leonard agreed to meet with the Knicks, but not until Wednesday after finishing with the Clippers and Lakers. That plan was scratched by Knicks’ brass over logistics.

The Knicks realized waiting that long would have prevented them from making other moves. They also figured if they missed out on Kevin Durant, it was going to be tough to sell Leonard on the Knicks anyway.

While the Knicks did not land a superstar player when free agency opened, they still made additions. The team picked up Reggie Bullock, Wayne Ellington, Taj Gibson, Elfrid Payton, Bobby Portis and Julius Randle.

Some of those players may not have been available had the Knicks waited on Leonard. You could argue they should have waited anyway, but if Leonard picked another team, the Knicks’ offseason would have been even more disappointing.

Leonard remains the last elite free agent still on the market. He’s reportedly met with the Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers and Toronto Raptors thus far. It’s unclear when Leonard will make his decision.

A last minute rescheduling probably wouldn’t be possible. After all their signings, the Knicks no longer have the cap space needed to bring in Leonard.

