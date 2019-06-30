Report: Knicks agree with Julius Randle, Taj Gibson, Bobby Portis in free agency

After reportedly failing to secure deals with multiple marquee free agents, the New York Knicks have agreed to deals with Julius Randle, Taj Gibson and Bobby Portis, ESPN reports.

Randle will sign for three years and $63 million and Gibson has agreed to a two-year $20 million contract, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Portis will sign for two years and $31 million, according to the report.

Randle, 24, averaged 21.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 73 games with the New Orleans Pelicans last season and will find a featured role in New York alongside rookie RJ Barrett.

Gibson, 34, averaged 10.8 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 56.6 percent from the floor in 70 games with the Minnesota Timberwolves last season.

Portis, 24, averaged 14.2 points and 8.1 rebounds splitting time with the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards last season.

Early Monday, the Knicks also reportedly agreed to a two-year, $21 million deal with 3-point specialist Reggie Bullock.

Julius Randle is reportedly headed to the Knicks. (Getty)

Consolation prize for Knicks

The Knicks reportedly targeted both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in free agency, but the two All-Stars will reportedly suit up for the crosstown Brooklyn Nets instead.

Irving reportedly agreed to a four-year, $141 million deal with the Nets while Kevin Durant confirmed that he’s going to sign with Brooklyn.

Knicks owner James Dolan reportedly wasn’t prepared to offer Durant a max deal after he suffered an Achilles tear in the NBA Finals.

