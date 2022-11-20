Report: Klint Kubiak to call offensive plays for Broncos instead of Nathaniel Hackett

The Broncos offense has been a major disappointment this season and the team is reportedly trying something new in hopes of getting things going in Sunday’s game against the Raiders.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that head coach Nathaniel Hackett is giving up the role of offensive play caller. Quarterback coach Klint Kubiak will be the one sending int he plays instead of Hackett.

Per the report, Hackett informed the team of the change at their meeting on Saturday night. It’s a significant move for Hackett to make as he was hired because of his history as an offensive coordinator and handing over the reins is an admission that he has not had the kind of success the Broncos were hoping to see in the role.

Kubiak has experience as a play caller. He had those duties as the Vikings’ offensive coordinator last season.

