Report: Kliff Kingsbury to coach quarterbacks at USC under Lincoln Riley

Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is returning to the college ranks and joining Lincoln Riley's staff at USC, according to an NFL Network report.

The move would reunite the former college teammates, who both played quarterback at Texas Tech under Mike Leach when Riley was a walk-on backup to Kingsbury in 2002.

Kingsbury, who made a name for himself as an offensive-minded head coach during his six seasons at Texas Tech, will work primarily with the Trojans' quarterbacks, according to the report.

The 43-year-old Kingsbury was fired from his first NFL head coaching job in January after a disappointing 4-13 season, compiling an overall record of 28-37-1 in four years with the Cardinals.

Kliff Kingsbury talks to Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray during a Sept. 2022 game against the Raiders.

After four seasons with No. 1 overall draft pick Kyler Murray as his quarterback, Kingsbury will now work closely with another potential top pick at USC in 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams.

