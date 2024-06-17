Report: Klay Thompson set to join Team Bahamas for training camp, not expected to play in Olympic qualifier

Multiple members of the Golden State Warriors will be back on the court in the summer for the Olympic Games in Paris, France. Stephen Curry will headline a stacked Team USA with Steve Kerr on the sideline as head coach in Paris. Andrew Wiggins could potentially be on the court for Team Canada in the Summer as well.

Another member of the Warriors who already has a decorated international resume will be returning to the court for Olympic training camp. However, it will not be with Team USA.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Klay Thompson is set to join the Bahamania national team for Olympic training camp in Houston. Despite joining the team for camp, Thompson isn’t expected to play in Team Bahamas’ Olympic qualifying game.

In 2016, Thompson won an Olympic gold medal with Team USA in Brazil. Thompson also won a gold medal at the FIBA World Cup in 2014 with Team USA.

Thompson’s father, Mychal Thompson, was born in the Bahamas. Team Bahamas currently boasts NBA talent with Deandre Ayton, Buddy Hield and Eric Gordon. College prospects V.J. Edgecombe and AJ Storr will also be at training camp for Team Bahamas.

The Bahamas will play against Finland on July 2 and Poland on July 3 to start a six-team Olympic qualifying tournament that also includes Spain, Angola, and Lebanon. The winner of the six-team tournament will punch a ticket to the Olympics in Paris.

