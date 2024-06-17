Report: Klay Thompson intends to test free agency

After 10 seasons with the Golden State Warriors, Klay Thompson is set to hit free agency this summer. Since the Warriors loss to the Sacramento Kings in the opening game of the play-in tournament, there’s been heavy speculation, chatter and rumors on what Thompson and Golden State will do in the offseason.

According to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic, Thompson intends to test free agency. In an appearance on Fanduel TV’s “Run It Back,” Charania reported Thompson is open to all “external options” in free agency.

Via Run It Back:

For the first time in his career, Klay Thompson, I’m told, is open to all external options in free agency coming up. He intends to test free agency. We know the Warriors want him back. They offered him an extension before the season. They’re going to see if there can be a deal that gets done. He’s going to be there in the marketplace, seeking offers elsewhere.

Via @RunItBackFDTV on Twitter:

“Klay Thompson, I’m told, is open to all external options in free agency coming up.” – @ShamsCharania 👀 pic.twitter.com/DlpiCfBgbv — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) June 17, 2024

Thompson is coming off an underwhelming season with the Warriors, where he came off the bench during different stints of the 2023-24 campaign. Thompson played in 63 games, averaging 17.9 points on 43.2% shooting from the field and 38.7% from beyond the arc to go along with 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

If Thompson were to leave the Warriors in the summer, it would be the first major pillar to move on from Golden State’s dynastic run that was built around Stephen Curry, Thompson, Draymond Green and Steve Kerr.

This post originally appeared on Warriors Wire! Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire