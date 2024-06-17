Report: Klay ‘open to all external options' in free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Klay Thompson will weigh all his options as he approaches his first unrestricted free agency this summer.

Thompson and Golden State reportedly have had "no notable movement" in negotiations since the end of the 2023-24 NBA season and the 34-year-old guard appears set to test free agency.

The five-time NBA All-Star not only is open to playing elsewhere but is considering all options, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Monday on FanDuel TV's "Run it Back."

"This is something we've been talking about for months," Charania said. "For the first time in his career, really, Klay Thompson, I'm told, is open to all external options in free agency coming up. He intends to test free agency.

"We know the Warriors want him back, they offered him an extension before the start of the season. They're going to see if there can be a deal that gets done, but he's going to be there in the marketplace seeking offers elsewhere. Could Orlando step up? What team out there could step up for Klay Thompson? That is going to be the big question, but the Warriors will stay in touch with him and see exactly where he's going to end up going."

Charania also reported in his latest story on Thompson, citing league sources, that there remains "mutual interest" between Thompson and the Magic.

Thompson, a Warriors franchise icon, has played alongside teammates Steph Curry and Draymond Green for 11 of his 13 total NBA seasons, two of which he missed due to two separate leg injuries, and played an integral role in each of Golden State's four recent championships.

If Thompson does move on in free agency, it will mark the end of a historic era in NBA and Warriors franchise history.

"If he does leave the Warriors, that call with Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Steve Kerr, that's going to be the most difficult call Klay Thompson's made, possibly ever," Charania concluded.

That reality is one that the Warriors, Dub Nation -- and likely Thompson as well -- hope to avoid.

