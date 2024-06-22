Report: Klay could seek new start with Warriors contract talks ‘frozen' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Klay Thompson suiting up for another NBA franchise -- a day Warriors fans never would have seen coming at the height of Golden State's dynasty -- now appears closer than ever.

Even if the Warriors extend a competitive offer to Thompson, it's realistic the five-time All-Star could decide to leave Golden State regardless, in search of a fresh start elsewhere, The Athletic's Anthony Slater reported on Saturday, citing league sources.

Thompson reportedly could pursue a new beginning with another franchise to escape some of the friction that has built up with the Warriors over the last couple seasons as the 34-year-old played out the final years of the $190 million contract he signed in July 2019.

Slater's report also notes that while a window remains open for Golden State and Thompson to negotiate a new deal before NBA free agency officially begins, talks between the Warriors and the sharpshooting guard have hit a standstill, with no contract offer currently on the league table, per league sources.

Thompson is seeking a contract offer of at least three-years, although the path to attaining that desired deal might prove difficult.

The market for Thompson might not be what the four-time NBA champion envisioned, with the Orlando Magic -- a primary suitor for his services -- reportedly unwilling to extend the three-year offer the 34-year-old is seeking.

It's important to note the timetable for the rest of the Warriors' dynastic core, as Steph Curry, coach Steve Kerr and defensive anchor Draymond Green are signed through the next two seasons, with the latter possesing a player-option for a third season.

With the futures of Curry, Green and Kerr uncertain beyond the 2025-26 NBA season, it would make sense if Golden State is hesitant to extend a deal to Thompson that doesn't align with the rest of the franchise's core pieces.

Anything is possible over the next couple of weeks, but the way things have been trending, Warriors fans might have to brace themselves for a brutal reality where Golden State's fabled Big Three does not ride off into the sunset together.

