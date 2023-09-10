Report: Kittle expected to play in 49ers-Steelers season opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers could open the 2023 NFL season with The People's Tight End after all.

George Kittle, who is listed as questionable for San Francisco's Week 1 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, is expected to play Sunday at Acrisure Stadium, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported, citing sources.

49ers’ TE George Kittle, listed as questionable for today’s game due to a groin injury, is expected to play vs. the Steelers, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 10, 2023

Kittle has been dealing with a groin issue throughout training camp, but he appeared confident this week that he would be available to play in the season opener. He participated in limited practice every day this week.

“He’s a great pass-game tight end and he’s a great run-blocking tight end, so obviously any time you’re missing a great player, it does change things,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said.

The only other 49ers player listed as questionable for the contest is cornerback Charvarius Ward, who is having trouble with his heel. But the 49ers too remained confident that Ward would be on the field with them in Pittsburgh.

There's no question the impact that Kittle has on the game, and the 49ers Faithful certainly hope Kittle is one of the many options quarterback Brock Purdy has on Sunday.

