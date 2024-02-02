U-M football staff: Kirk Campbell named offensive coordinator, Grant Newsome to coach OL

The internal promotions continue for Michigan football among the coaching ranks.

Kirk Campbell has been promoted to offensive coordinator, the position previously held by now first-year head coach Sherrone Moore, the university released in a statement Friday afternoon.

“I want to thank Coach Moore for his confidence and belief in me," Campbell said. "Coaching at Michigan is unique because of the rich football tradition and the commitment to excellence on the field, in the classroom and in the community. My family and I feel so blessed to call Ann Arbor home and we cannot wait to go to work with everyone associated with Team 145.”

Michigan quarterbacks coach Kirk Campbell speaks during national championship game media day at George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024.

Campbell, 37, began his career as an offensive analyst at Penn State (2017-19) and has previously been an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Old Dominion (2020-21). He then joined U-M in 2022 as an offensive analyst, before he was named quarterbacks coach last season, where he helped J.J. McCarthy develop into the Big Ten Quarterback of the Year and a projected first-round pick.

Campbell served as fill-in offensive coordinator in Week 1 last season vs. East Carolina when Moore was suspended alongside former coach Jim Harbaugh as part of the university's self-imposed suspension in response to a handful of Level II violations levied against it from the NCAA.

Moore said he didn't have plans to continue calling plays at his introduction last Saturday, but also wasn't entirely against it.

“I haven’t decided yet. Probably not,” Moore said. “We’ll see where we go, but we’ve got a good idea who we’ll put in that position."

Campbell was seen as one of the main reasons the passing game opened up in 2023, and former quarterback J.J. McCarthy had nothing but praise for his former position coach. McCarthy set career marks in completion percentage (72.3%), passing yards (2,991), touchdown to interception ratio (5.5:1), and passer rating (167.4).

“I absolutely love Kirk,” McCarthy said season. “Not just the fact that he is a wizard in the pass game and with developing QBs, just because he is a great friend. Great brother.”

The internal promotions have been a theme for U-M, from Moore going from OC to head coach, Campbell going from QB coach to OC and also on Friday afternoon, it was announced Grant Newsome has taken over as offensive line coach for Moore.

Newsome was the tight ends coach (2022-23) for the past two years and a student assistant in the room (2018-19) earlier in his career. In between there, the former U-M tight end spent two seasons as a graduate assistant with the offensive line.

“I’m humbled and excited by the opportunity presented to me by Coach Moore to lead the offensive line at Michigan,” said Newsome. “I want to thank Coach Moore for his trust in me and in his development of me as a coach. I also want to thank Coach Harbaugh for everything he has done for me in my playing and coaching career. I cannot wait to continue the work that has been done building the offensive line into the best unit in college football."

Meanwhile, in the strength and conditioning department, Justin Tress was named the replacement for Ben Herbert earlier in the week, who is following Harbaugh to Los Angeles.

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh speaks to the media during a news conference at YouTube Theater on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, in Inglewood, California.

Tress worked under Herbert in Ann Arbor for the past six seasons.

“I am honored to represent the football program in this new role and appreciate Coach Sherrone Moore’s belief in my abilities and Coach Herbert’s endorsement,” Tress said in a statement. “It means a great deal to have both of these leaders showing faith in me and my abilities as a strength coach.

“I look forward to leading the strength and conditioning program with an exceptionally talented group of coaches. We will continue to work together to develop our student-athletes’ bodies and minds for the field of competition."

While it's not yet in writing, one of the worst-kept secrets in football is U-M's former defensive coordinator Jesse Minter will join Harbaugh in Los Angeles in the same capacity.

His replacement is one of the top question marks remaining, though the job should be highly coveted; not only are the Wolverines stocked with NFL talent on that side of the ball, but they were hands down the best unit in the nation last season and have been among the country's elite for the better part of a decade.

That said, Michigan has employed a Ravens-style amoeba defense the past three seasons as the Baltimore to Ann Arbor pipeline has gone from Mike MacDonald to Minter. MacDonald, 36, is now the youngest head coach in the league as he takes over Seattle (and is reunited with former edge Mike Morris).

There doesn't appear to be an obvious candidate as a successor, not even on the internal ranks; perhaps U-M could consider defensive line coach Mike Elston. Linebackers coach is also a position that needs to get worked out after Chris Partridge was fired last season and Rick Minter, father of Jesse Minter, was promoted from analyst to coach for the remainder of the year.

Sherrone Moore, Michigan’s new head coach, speaks in front of family, media and faculty members during a news conference inside the Junge Family Champions Center in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024.

While he's also yet to be announced as an official departure, the Wolverines will also in all likelihood need to soon replace Jay Harbaugh, son of Jim, and the team's special teams coordinator.

“Going through the process right now,” Harbaugh said at his Los Angeles Chargers introduction on Thursday. “Timeline, I mean, just got to get it right. John said it, and I respect the way they went about that process. There’s so many good coaches out there, and nobody I respect more than Jesse. He’s phenomenal. Shining star as a coach, I’ve been with him. I want to talk to as many people as I can before we make the final hires. But he would be tremendous if we were, and I think Jay’s a great coach, a shining star, as well.

“So we’ll let you know. Haven’t made the final decisions on the staff yet.”

Moore has hit the ground running in his first week as coach and on a national interview with Pat McAfee on ESPN implied these moves were coming and that it won't be much longer before his coaching ranks are complete.

“The staff is starting to take shape — bit by bit — every day," he said. "I think by next week or so, we’ll have that in place.”

