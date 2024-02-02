Report: Kirk Campbell to take over as next Michigan football offensive coordinator

The internal promotions continue for Michigan football among the coaching ranks.

Kirk Campbell is widely expected to be promoted to offensive coordinator, the position previously held by now first-year head coach Sherrone Moore, per multiple reports.

Michigan quarterbacks coach Kirk Campbell speaks during national championship game media day at George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024.

Campbell, 37, began his career as an offensive analyst at Penn State (2017-19) and has previously been an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Old Dominion (2020-21). He then joined U-M in 2022 as an offensive analyst, before he was named quarterbacks coach last season, where he helped J.J. McCarthy develop into the Big Ten Quarterback of the Year and a projected first-round pick.

Campbell served as fill-in offensive coordinator in Week 1 last season vs. East Carolina when Moore was suspended alongside former coach Jim Harbaugh as part of the university's self-imposed suspension in response to a handful of Level II violations levied against it from the NCAA.

Moore said he didn't have plans to continue calling plays at his introduction last Saturday, but also wasn't entirely against it.

“I haven’t decided yet. Probably not,” Moore said. “We’ll see where we go, but we’ve got a good idea who we’ll put in that position."

Campbell was seen as one of the main reasons the passing game opened up in 2023, and former quarterback J.J. McCarthy had nothing but praise for his former position coach. McCarthy set career marks in completion percentage (72.3%), passing yards (2,991), touchdown to interception ratio (5.5:1), and passer rating (167.4).

“I absolutely love Kirk,” McCarthy said season. “Not just the fact that he is a wizard in the pass game and with developing QBs, just because he is a great friend. Great brother.”

