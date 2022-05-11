Report: Kingsley Keke visiting Cardinals

Defensive lineman Kingsley Keke is visiting the Cardinals, Aaron Wilson of profootballnetwork.com reports.

The Texans waived Keke on May 3, and he has remained a free agent since.

Keke was teammates with Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray the one year Murray played at Texas A&M. The Packers made Keke a fifth-round choice in 2019. Green Bay cut him Jan. 19, and the Texans claimed Keke off waivers.

Keke appeared in 12 games with eight starts for the Packers in 2021, recording 2.5 sacks, four quarterback hits, a tackle for loss and three passes defensed. In his career, Keke has played 41 games with 17 starts and has 6.5 career sacks.

