Report: Kings waive Noel, Queta after McGee signing

The Kings reportedly are parting ways with fan favorite Neemias Queta.

After signing three-time NBA champion JaVale McGee earlier this month, the Kings waived Queta and 6-foot-10 center Nerlens Noel, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday, citing sources. The move was made in hopes of creating other opportunities for the big men, Wojnarowski added.

ESPN Sources: After signing JaVale McGee to a free agent deal, the Sacramento Kings are waiving centers Nerlens Noel and Neemias Queta to give them a chance to play elsewhere. Both signed partially guaranteed one-year deals with Kings this summer. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 12, 2023

Sacramento signed both Noel and Queta to standard NBA contracts this offseason, adding depth to its frontcourt following backup center concerns during the 2022-23 season.

Queta was selected by the Kings in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft and played a combined 20 games on a two-way contract over the past two seasons. He averaged 2.9 points and 2.1 rebounds in two seasons with the Kings.

Noel signed a contract with the Kings back in July, bracing to join his seventh NBA team. The 29-year-old was drafted No. 6 overall by the then-New Orleans Hornets in 2013 and then traded to the Philadelphia 76ers a few weeks later.

Since then, Noel spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons and Brooklyn Nets. He split time last season between Detroit and Brooklyn, appearing in a total of 17 games. He averaged 2.1 points and 2.7 rebounds in 11.5 minutes per contest.

Things came full circle for the McGee family in recent weeks. The 7-footer will play professional basketball in the same city his mother, Pamela McGee, played after being drafted by the Sacramento Monarchs in the 1997 WNBA Draft.

McGee has played 15 seasons for eight teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets. He has averaged 7.8 points on 57.8-percent shooting, along with 5.2 rebounds in 863 regular-season games.

The Kings' center depth appears set for the new season, with All-NBA center Domantas Sabonis, Alex Len and McGee.