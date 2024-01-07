Report: Kings to waive JTA ahead of guaranteed contract deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Juan Toscano-Anderson's time in Sacramento appears to be over.

The Sacramento Kings will waive the veteran 30-year-old wing, FOX40's Sean Cunningham confirmed, citing league sources.

The move comes ahead of the Wednesday, Jan. 10 deadline when contracts are guaranteed for the remainder of the 2023-24 NBA season.

The Kings signed the former Golden State Warrior and Los Angeles Laker to a one-year, non-guaranteed deal on Dec. 14, bringing in a wing who coach Mike Brown had familiarity with.

But the Oakland native couldn't cracked the rotation, appearing in six games but never playing more than five minutes in a contest.

Across 3.2 minutes per game, Toscano-Anderson averaged 0.3 points, 0.8 rebounds and 0.5 assists. He took three shots total, making one in the 143-131 win over the Washington Wizards on Dec. 18. He had played for the Capitanes de Ciudad de México in the NBA G League prior to joining Sacramento.

The move clears up a roster spot, which puts Sacramento at 14 contracted players, which could be important with the Feb. 8 trade deadline looming.