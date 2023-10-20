Report: Kings waive Jaylen Nowell after preseason finale originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The Kings reportedly made a series of roster moves following their 116-113 preseason win over the Utah Jazz on Thursday at Golden 1 Center.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Thursday, citing sources, that Sacramento waived 24-year-old guard Jaylen Nowell.

Nowell appeared in two of the Kings' five preseason games, scoring five points in 13 minutes on 1-of-6 shooting. He did not appear in the Kings' win over the Jazz.

Nowell, a second-round pick by Minnesota in 2019, spent four seasons with the Timberwolves. He shined in a reserve role in 2021-22, draining 39.4 percent of his 3-point attempts, but he took a giant leap backward last season by shooting 28.9 percent from deep.

The Kings have plenty of depth at guard behind All-Star De'Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter and sixth man Malik Monk. Chris Duarte and Davion Mitchell will be consistent contributors in the rotation, and rookie Colby Jones, the No. 34 overall pick in June, was a pleasant surprise in preseason. Jones scored 19 points on 7-of-13 shooting Thursday in the win over Utah.

The Sacramento Bee's Jason Anderson also reported, citing a source, that Sacramento waived undrafted free agents Jake Stephens and Dane Goodwin and signed them to Exhibit 10 contracts.

Now with preseason behind them, the Kings will look toward their season opener on Oct. 25 against the Jazz at Delta Center.