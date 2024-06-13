Report: Kings' Vezenkov wants to stay in NBA despite rumors originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Despite conflicting reports last week, Kings forward Sasha Vezenkov intends to remain in the NBA for the 2024-25 season.

Mihalis Stefanou of Eurohoops and Matteo Andreani of Basket Inside each reported last Saturday that Vezenkov and the Kings were bracing to part ways after just one season together.

But sources told FOX40's Sean Cunningham that there is "no truth" to those reports and Vezenkov's desire to leave the NBA.

One source close to Vezenkov told Cunningham that the report was "off base" and that the former EuroLeague MVP will honor his contract with Sacramento, despite Stefanou's report that Vezenkov informed the Kings he doesn't plan to return for the second year of his deal and was undecided about continuing his NBA career or returning to Europe.

While sources told Cunningham the reports over the weekend were false, he added that Vezenkov does remain frustrated with the lack of playing time during his rookie NBA season with the Kings.

"I’ve also been told the Kings want to keep him, but there’s also a market for him," Cunningham wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Sacramento or perhaps another team that offers a larger rotational role remains to be seen."

After shining in the EuroLeague, Vezenkov signed a two-year, $20 million contract with Sacramento and tested the NBA waters. But his first taste of the best basketball league in the world was no walk in the park.

Vezenkov was in and out of Kings coach Mike Brown's rotation, recording nearly a dozen DNPs (Did Not Play).

He also dealt with back-to-back ankle injuries that sidelined him for close to 30 games.

In 42 games last season, Vezenkov averaged 5.4 points on 44-percent shooting from the field and 37.5 percent from 3-point range, adding 2.3 rebounds in 12.2 minutes.