Report: Kings tried Caruso trade, want 'significant' roster upgrade

The Kings appear to have their sights set on a big move this offseason.

After re-signing head coach Mike Brown to a contract extension and agreeing to a four-year, $78 million contract with free-agent guard Malik Monk, Sacramento remains busy on the free-agent and trade markets.

The Kings were "close" to a trade with the Chicago Bulls for guard Alex Caruso before the star defender ultimately was dealt to the Oklahoma City Thunder for guard Josh Giddey, The Athletic's Anthony Slater and Sam Amick reported Tuesday, citing league sources.

Slater and Amick add that Sacramento's offer was centered around the No. 13 pick in the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft.

League sources also tell The Athletic that the first-round pick remains "very available" as the Kings turn their attention to the "significant upgrade" they seek this offseason.

Sacramento also has "some level of interest" in a trade for Bulls star guard Zach LaVine, Slater and Amick reported, citing league sources. Any deal for LaVine reportedly will need the Kings to be incentivized to take on the three years and $137.8 million remaining on the 29-year-old's contract.

While it remains to be seen what other star players could be available in offseason trades, it appears the Kings will do their due diligence in search of what could be the missing piece to a championship roster.