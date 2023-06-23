Report: Kings trade Holmes, pick to Mavs in cap-clearing move

SACRAMENTO -- The Kings reportedly made a significant move to clear cap space in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft on Thursday.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday, citing sources, that Sacramento traded center Richaun Holmes and Marquette forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper -- the No. 24 overall pick -- to the Dallas Mavericks.

Kings are sending Holmes into the Traded Player Exception created with the OKC trade. https://t.co/L2qVZoQnvA — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 23, 2023

The move erases Holmes’ contract from the Kings’ books over a week before NBA free agency begins. Holmes is under contract for $12 million next season and has a $12.8 million player option for 2024-25.

The Kings, now estimated to have over $30 million in cap space [h/t Nate Duncan], can gear up and make a significant move in free agency. NBA teams are able to negotiate with free agents beginning June 30.

Holmes spent the past four seasons in Sacramento. He started 136 games from 2019 to 2022 and averaged 12.5 points and 7.9 rebounds per contest before losing his place in the Kings' rotation under new coach Mike Brown in 2022-23.

Holmes played in just 42 regular-season games last season and averaged 3.1 points and 1.9 rebounds in 8.3 minutes.

Kris Murray, the twin brother of Kings rookie phenom Keegan Murray, was selected by the Portland Trail Blazers at No. 23 overall, one pick before Sacramento was on the clock.

Sacramento's draft night is not yet complete. It also owns two second-round picks at No. 38 and No. 54 overall. Sacramento acquired the No. 38 overall pick in its February 2022 blockbuster trade with the Indiana Pacers involving guard Tyrese Haliburton and center Domantas Sabonis.