Report: Kings signing Frank Kaminsky
Frank Kaminsky will always be the player the Hornets drafted No. 9 in 2015 rather than trading the pick to the Justise Winslow-seeking Celtics for four(!) first-round picks.
That reputation endures, in part, because Kaminsky just hasn’t distinguished himself in the NBA.
But he’ll get another opportunity – with the Kings.
Adrian Wojnarowski of EPN:
Free agent F/C Frank Kaminsky has agreed to a one-year deal with the Sacramento Kings, his agent @KB_Sports of BDA Sports tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 26, 2020
Sacramento still has the mid-level exception available, but presumably, this is for less. Kaminsky signed with the Suns for the room exception last year and underwhelmed. This could be another minimum-salary signing.
Kaminsky is a stretch big with some ability to attack the basket. But he’s not nearly good enough offensively to offset his defensive and rebounding shortcomings. Kaminsky is neither fast nor strong – major flaws against NBA athleticism.
He’s a borderline rotation player, which is what he’ll be with the Kings, who already have Richaun Holmes, Marvin Bagley III, Nemanja Bjelica and Hassan Whiteside.
Report: Kings signing Frank Kaminsky originally appeared on NBCSports.com