Report: Kings signing Frank Kaminsky

Dan Feldman
·1 min read

Frank Kaminsky will always be the player the Hornets drafted No. 9 in 2015 rather than trading the pick to the Justise Winslow-seeking Celtics for four(!) first-round picks.

That reputation endures, in part, because Kaminsky just hasn’t distinguished himself in the NBA.

But he’ll get another opportunity – with the Kings.

Adrian Wojnarowski of EPN:

Sacramento still has the mid-level exception available, but presumably, this is for less. Kaminsky signed with the Suns for the room exception last year and underwhelmed. This could be another minimum-salary signing.

Kaminsky is a stretch big with some ability to attack the basket. But he’s not nearly good enough offensively to offset his defensive and rebounding shortcomings. Kaminsky is neither fast nor strong – major flaws against NBA athleticism.

He’s a borderline rotation player, which is what he’ll be with the Kings, who already have Richaun Holmes, Marvin Bagley III, Nemanja Bjelica and Hassan Whiteside.

Report: Kings signing Frank Kaminsky originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Latest Stories

  • Peyton Manning heckles Phil Mickelson, calls out Tom Brady ahead of The Match: Champions for Change

    Peyton Manning heckled Phil Mickelson and called out Tom Brady ahead of The Match: Champions for Change.

  • Johnny Manziel says he '100 percent' lost his Browns teammates' respect with off-field antics

    The draft bust admitted he wasted two years of Browns great Joe Thomas' career.

  • REPORT: Culprit identified in Baltimore Ravens COVID-19 fiasco

    The Ravens have disciplined the coach whom they believe may be the source of the rash of COVID-positive cases.

  • How Diego Maradona's life spiralled to leave him a hobbling, arthritic shadow of his former self

    The final moments of Asif Kapadia’s magnificent film Diego Maradona are almost too painful to watch. To a soundtrack of an interview conducted when he was at the peak of his powers in Napoli, when he talks of the football pitch being a refuge, a sanctuary, a place of freedom where he could express himself without fear, we see Maradona in his late fifties attempting to play five-a-side with his friends. The juxtaposition of the glorious athlete of our collective memory and the hobbling, pot-bellied, arthritic shadow he became is a telling reflection of his decline. So precipitous was his fall, it almost appeared to be the consequence of a Faustian pact, an agreement to become the most influential footballer in the world in exchange for a sporting afterlife of misery and self-loathing. The sadness is that any evaluation of his genius cannot but take account of what happened next. It had been long coming, but we were given first indication of his unravelling at the 1994 World Cup. The man who had dragged his country to victory in 1986, then almost repeated the trick in 1990, was by now a drug-addled parody of his glory days. His goggle-eyed celebration when he scored his last ever goal for his country in the game against Greece was a symptom of his personal nightmare: the man was wired beyond repair. Banned, traduced and shamed, his playing career was over. But back in his homeland he was still revered. And no wonder, given what he had delivered. He parlayed his celebrity into a lucrative turn as a chat show host, before his inability to control his appetites compromised his facility to frame a question. Still, he knew about football, so in 2005 he was offered a role as sporting director at Boca Juniors, his old club in Buenos Aires’s most roughhouse neighbourhood. In a stadium that, 25 years after he last kicked a ball there, remains a shrine to his brilliance, his very presence was an inspiration; Boca won four trophies in two seasons with him watching enthusiastically from his private box. In a manner that was to become a pattern, though, it did not last. He fell out with the club president and was gone.

  • Detroit Lions grades: Matt Patricia's coaching tenure is cooked; Stafford struggles

    The Detroit Lions could put on a master class of mediocrity. With that in mind, here's how we graded Thursday's Thanksgiving loss to Houston Texans.

  • Heated pregame convo between John Harbaugh, Mike Vrabel revealed

    Ravens head coach Harbaugh got into it with Titans players and head coach Mike Vrabel before Sunday's kickoff.

  • 2020 NBA Power Rankings: Assessing all 30 teams after free agency

    The biggest deals of NBA free agency are done and training camp is right around the corner. You know what that means: Time for a fresh batch of NBA Power Rankings.

  • Top 10 NBA free agents still available

    With more than 100 players already agreeing to deals this offseason, the shelves are getting pretty bare for NBA teams still shopping for free agents to round out their roster. Still, there are some solid rotation players who can fill a role for teams out there — and one superstar (but there's no suspense with

  • Report: NBA denies Lakers’ attempt to exclude Luol Deng’s salary

    The Lakers don't gain flexibility with the salary cap, luxury tax and hard cap.

  • Only 13 NFL teams still have a legit shot at winning the Super Bowl

    FiveThirtyEight has the Chiefs and Saints and the clear favorites to meet in the Super Bowl, but 11 other teams still have a shot at the title.

  • This Guy Just Set an Absolutely Bonkers Record for Running a Mile Backwards

    His time is seriously impressive.

  • Curry, Manning favored over Mickelson, Barkley

    Steph Curry and Peyton Manning are betting favorites against Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley in the third installment of The Match. (Getty Images)

  • Marc Gasol knows exactly why he'll fit in with LeBron James and the Lakers

    New Lakers center Marc Gasol talks about why he's a good fit with LeBron James and the Lakers. It's his defense, passing and high IQ for starters.

  • Dwight Howard said Doc Rivers, 76ers were only team to reach out to him during free agency

    Dwight Howard apparently thought that he had a deal to return to the Lakers, and even tweeted out that he was staying put before landing in Philadelphia.

  • Cowboys assistant Markus Paul dies day after medical event

    Dallas Cowboys strength coach Markus Paul died Wednesday, a day after being taken to the hospital after experiencing a medical emergency at the team's facility. Paul was in his third season with the Cowboys after previous being a strength and conditioning coach with the New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots, New York Jets and 12 seasons with the New York Giants.

  • Reds, Rockies swap three pitchers and an outfielder

    DENVER (AP) -- The Colorado Rockies and Cincinnati Reds swapped three pitchers in a four-player trade Wednesday.

  • David Abiara Decommits From Notre Dame Football

    Mansfield (Texas) Legacy defensive end David Abiara originally committed to Notre Dame March 27, but rumors started circulating in May of a decommitment and flip to Oklahoma.A switch to the Sooners’ side never occurred, and the 6-4, 245-pounder appeared to lock back in with his Irish pledge in October.

  • Trio of DFA'd ex-Giants quickly find new homes after waiver claims

    The Giants DFA'd three players last week ahead of the Rule 5 Draft. All three were promptly scooped up by other organizations.

  • WATCH: Justin Thomas, Gary Woodland and others try for $1 million ace … on water

    Thomas and other Team Troon golfers teed it up on a floating box in Las Vegas to raise money for charity. Breaking Par documented the event.

  • LSU's struggles just latest hurdle for resilient Ed Orgeron

    LSU coach Ed Orgeron forged a career path that led him to the top of his profession by persevering through personal and professional hardships. After going 15-0 a season ago, with most victories by double-digit margins, LSU is 3-3, unranked and listed as a two-touchdown underdog when the Tigers visit No. 5 Texas A&M on Saturday. Hardly any of these guys played on the championship team and this is the first (season) a lot of them have played.