Report: Kings not feeling pressure to trade Buddy Hield

Buddy Hield isn’t returning Luke Walton’s phone calls and is dropping hints he wants a trade out of Sacramento.

The reaction of the Sacramento Kings? A shrug.

Hield’s four-year, $94M contract extension kicks in next season, and the Kings plan for him to be part of the franchise, not move him, reports James Ham at NBC Sports Bay Area.

According to a source with knowledge of the situation, the Kings understand that it’s the offseason, they know that Hield is a tireless worker and they expect him to be ready for the start of training camp and the season, whenever that might be… Hield has become the squeaky wheel, but this isn’t new. He was unhappy with head coach Dave Joerger, who on more than one occasion yelled at Hield for making in-game mistakes. Hield became disenchanted with general manager Vlade Divac after he earned the richest contract in Kings history but wasn’t happy with the final figures. When he was moved to the bench by Walton, hield once again voiced his displeasure with the situation, albeit in sometimes cryptic ways.

There is a legitimate question about roster fit for new Kings GM Monte McNair to deal with this offseason. Walton sent Hield to the bench to start Bogdan Bogdanovic (which was the right move), but now Bogdanovic is a free agent this offseason. Sacramento may not want to pay two guys whose position and skills overlap this way, which would force a decision about resigning Bogdanovic and possibly making a trade. But the Kings are not near that point yet.

Expect Buddy Hield to keep looking for a greener pasture, but the Kings are under no pressure to make a trade. They have Hield locked up and he is an elite three-point shooter, a skill one does not discard lightly in the modern NBA.

