Report: Kings made Brown ‘competitive' three-year contract offer originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The Kings and coach Mike Brown have exchanged numbers, but there still is no contract extension agreement between the sides.

Sacramento has made a three-year, $21 million contract offer to Brown, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Thursday night, citing sources.

The Sacramento Kings have made a competitive offer to head coach Mike Brown on a contract extension – three years and $21 million through 2026-27, up to $27 million with bonuses, sources say. So far, no agreement. Brown is believed to be seeking around $10 million annually. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 31, 2024

Charania reported that the Kings' offer includes bonuses that could push the total value of the deal to $27 million.

Per Charania, Brown wants a contract that will pay him at least $10 million per season.

The latest news comes six days after ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Brown and the Kings had tabled talks due to a gulf in negotiations.

Brown, 54, has one guaranteed year remaining on his current contract and is seeking an extension that would make him among the highest-paid NBA coaches.

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Clippers and coach Ty Lue agreed to a five-year, $70 million extension, Charania and The Athletic's Law Murray reported, citing league sources.

The Kings have an important offseason ahead of them, and the first order of business is figuring out what the future holds for Brown, who is 94-70 in two seasons with Sacramento and broke the franchise's 16-season playoff drought.

For now, the sides appear to be far apart on contract terms.