Report: Kings likely to keep Vlade Divac, Luke Walton for next season

Kings owner Vivek Ranadive reportedly showed his frustration with general manager Vlade Divac and coach Luke Walton earlier this season.

Sam Amick of The Athletic:

but sources say Divac and Walton appear very likely to remain (their contracts run through the 2022-23 season).

After starting 15-29, Sacramento has since gone 13-7. Winning cures most ills.

But the Kings will still likely miss the playoffs, and pressure will only increase – especially on Divac.

Sacramento already has a highly paid shooting guard in Buddy Hield and still plans to pay impending restricted free agent Bogdan Bogdanovic. De'Aaron Fox will also be eligible for a contract extension this offseason. As teams get more expensive, expectations rise.

Meanwhile, Luka Doncic casts a large shadow from Dallas. Drafting Marvin Bagley III over Doncic will always loom over Divac.

And if there’s pressure on the general manager, there’s usually pressure on the coach.

Divac and Walton might keep their jobs for now. But it’ll still be a challenge for them to get the Kings winning more quickly than Ranadive gets impatient.

