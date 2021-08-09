Report: Kings, feeling pressure from owner Vivek Ranadive, trying to trade for Ben Simmons or Pascal Siakam

76ers point guard Ben Simmons is very much on the trade block. Pascal Siakam trade speculation has swirled since the Raptors drafted somewhat-similarly styled forward Scottie Barnes No. 4, as Siakam struggled in the bubble and had attitude issues last season.

Kings owner Vivek Ranadive is… himself.

Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee:

Multiple sources tell The Sacramento Bee the Kings have shown interest in both Ben Simmons and Pascal Siakam, the two most prominent names linked to Sacramento since the trade and free agency frenzy began. Some remain skeptical the Kings can pull off that kind of deal, but McNair wants to make an impact move as pressure to win begins to build within the organization 11 months after he was hired, sources said.

Outside the organization, there is a perception that Sacramento’s new front office is already “feeling the heat” from Kings owner Vivek Ranadive. A source with knowledge of the situation in Toronto said the Raptors are receiving numerous calls about Siakam and team president Masai Ujiri is “listening like a good negotiator.” The Kings, Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers are said to be particularly “enamored” with Siakam. A trade is possible, but not likely, the source said, adding Siakam has no desire to be moved despite the possibility of a rebuilding situation in Toronto.

The more owners push for their front office to make a trade, the more likely the team overpays. Ranadive has a history of this.

Really, he has a longer track record of impatience (and other ideas). It’s easy to see the Kings’ 15-year playoff drought, which predates Ranadive, and suspect Ranadive is applying heat to new general manager Monte McNair. I wonder whether the perception outside the organization is based more on evidence or speculation.

Simmons could make sense in Sacramento. He’s a very good player whose shooting limitations matter more in the playoffs than the regular season. He could definitely raise the floor of a team eager to make the postseason. However, the Kings might not meet Philadelphia’s asking price.

Another good player, Siakam could also help Sacramento – though not as quickly. He’s expected to miss the start of next season due to injury and still must get back on track after a rough year. He has been linked to Golden State before.

The Kings have a few valuable players to offer in trades: De'Aaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton, Harrison Barnes and Davion Mitchell (and, eventually, Richaun Holmes). Though his value has dropped, Marvin Bagley III still offers intrigue on an expiring contract that could be useful for salary matching. Similarly, Buddy Hield, though expensive, could help teams with his long-range shooting. Sacramento has all its first-round picks.

This really comes down to the Kings’ appetite to make a splashy trade.

Which might come down to Ranadive.

