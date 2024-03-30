Report: Kings fear Monk suffered MCL injury vs. Mavericks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

It appears to be bad news for Malik Monk after the Kings guard exited Friday's loss to the Dallas Mavericks at Golden 1 Center early with a knee injury.

The NBA Sixth Man of the Year candidate is feared to have suffered a sprained MCL in his right knee and will undergo further testing, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported, citing sources.

Kings guard Malik Monk is feared to have suffered a sprained MCL in his right knee and will undergo further testing, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Arguably the NBA's best Sixth Man has averaged nearly 16 points and five assists a night. pic.twitter.com/J6KllcYz4W — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 30, 2024

Monk sustained the injury in the first quarter of Sacramento's 107-103 loss to Dallas after colliding with Luka Dončić in the paint.

Malik Monk went to the Kings' locker room after this collision with Luka Dončić pic.twitter.com/24JzYM4bk5 — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) March 30, 2024

Monk has emerged one of the Kings' most essential players, helping them return to the NBA playoffs last season and now playing a critical role in their push for the postseason this year. Before he left Friday's loss, he had played just one minute off the bench and shot 1 of 2 from the field with a missed 3-pointer.

Monk was averaging 15.4 points in 26.0 minutes per game during the 2023-24 NBA season, and it remains unclear when he could return.