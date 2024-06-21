Report: Kings exploring trade opportunities for Barnes, Huerter originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The Kings received a massive offseason boost with Malik Monk reportedly intending to return to Sacramento and avoid NBA free agency, but their to-do list this summer is far from complete.

Retaining Monk could mean saying goodbye to other Kings players, including sharpshooting guard Kevin Huerter and veteran forward and NBA champion Harrison Barnes.

Sacramento remains active in exploring trade opportunities for Barnes and Huerter, Yahoo! Sports senior reporter Jake Fischer reported Friday, citing league sources.

Fischer added that Huerter is receiving "a healthy amount" of interest from teams around the league.

The Kings have been shopping their No. 13 pick in next week's NBA draft, along with Huerter and Barnes, in potential trade packages, Forbes Sports' Evan Sidery reported Thursday.

In two seasons with Sacramento, Huerter averaged 12.9 points on 46.8-percent shooting from the field and 38.5 percent from 3-point range, with 3.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 27.1 minutes through 134 games.

He struggled offensively last season but has proven over his six NBA seasons that he can be a lights-out shooter from beyond the arc.

Barnes has spent roughly six seasons in Sacramento, averaging 14.7 points on 47.2-percent shooting from the field and 38.7 percent from 3-point range in that span, adding 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 33 minutes.

While his inconsistency became a growing concern last season, Barnes is regarded as a true leader in the locker room who is well-respected by everyone around him, and his availability, having played all 82 games in consecutive seasons, was appreciated for a team working through different rotation experiments and injuries.

Several names have been tied to Sacramento this offseason -- some more than others. Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine is one of them, although plenty of other teams have inquired about the 29-year-old All-Star, such as the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers.

However, Fischer believes the Kings are the "most likely" suitor for LaVine next season.

Other players circulating the 916 rumor mill include high-level wings Kyle Kuzma and Brandon Ingram, who would be upgrades from Barnes as far as production.

The Kings snapped a 16-season playoff drought two seasons ago and then just missed the playoffs last season. But with Monk reportedly locked up for at least the next few years, Kings general manager Monte McNair and Co. have an opportunity to elevate this squad to be able to compete in the wild, wild Western Conference.