Report: Kings cut ties with veteran Glenn Robinson III, open roster spot

The Glenn Robinson III era of Kings basketball has come to an end.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Kings will part ways with the small forward on Wednesday, the day his one-year, $2 million contract for the remainder of the season would have become guaranteed.

In 23 games with the Kings this season, including two starts, Robinson averaged 5.3 points and two rebounds in 16 minutes per game. The veteran wing shot 36.4 percent from 3-point range and 42.4 percent from the field during his time in Sacramento.

With the emergence of DaQuan Jeffries and rookie Robert Woodard’s return from the G League bubble on the horizon, Robinson became expendable.

Robinson is currently away from the team dealing with a personal matter. He has also been dealing with knee soreness.

Sacramento was the seventh stop in seven seasons in the league for Robinson. He’ll likely have no problem landing on a roster before the 2020-21 campaign concludes.

With Robinson off the books, the Kings' roster now stands at 14 players. They have an extra roster spot heading into what could be a very interesting stretch leading up to the March 25 NBA traded deadline.