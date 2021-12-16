Report: Kings could be a landing spot for Sixers star Ben Simmons

The Philadelphia 76ers are continuing to figure out what to do with Ben Simmons as their season continues. The Sixers have yet to have Simmons on the court with them in the 2021-22 season as Philadelphia is still looking to get the best value they can get for their disgruntled star.

The team has gained momentum on possible deals for Simmons as the calendar turned to Dec. 15 which means more of the league can be available for trades. However, the Sixers have maintained that the asking price for Simmons is still high and they want to get a top 25 player for him.

Per Matt Moore of ActionNetwork, the Sacramento Kings could be a real destination for Simmons due to Sacramento GM Monte McNair having a relationship with Sixers president Daryl Morey.

Per Moore:

The Pelicans have popped on the radar. The Spurs have been mentioned throughout the ordeal. Sacramento remains a likely destination based on the relationship between Morey and GM Monte McNair. Minnesota seems less likely given the team’s success and D’Angelo Russell thriving this season.

It will be interesting to see the dynamic between the Sixers and the Kings if it does turn out that way that Simmons would be headed there. Sacramento has intriguing talents such as De’Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield, and Tyrese Haliburton, but none of those guys are considered top 25 players. The Sixers are essentially looking for a star when it comes to Simmons.

Another option that Philadelphia could be weighing is possibly even punting this season in order to get a shot at James Harden from the Brooklyn Nets. Their interest in Harden has been well-known from his time with the Houston Rockets so acquiring him in exchange for Simmons is another possibility for this team.

