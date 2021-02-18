Report: Kings’ Chimezie Metu broke wrist when Jonas Valanciunas yanked him off rim

Kings big Chimezie Metu dunked on Jonas Valanciunas and hung on the rim until the Grizzles center yanked him down. Metu broke his right wrist in that game Sunday and will miss at least four weeks, the Kings announced. Though Metu played the final 3:17 after his incident with Valanciunas, that’s apparently when he got hurt.

Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee:

Kings forward Chimezie Metu will be sidelined for at least a month after breaking his wrist on what coach Luke Walton called a “dangerous play” by Jonas Valanciunas in Sunday’s loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, sources told The Sacramento Bee.

Valanciunas surprisingly received only a technical foul. The play was even reviewed, but officials decided not to call a flagrant foul. Valanciunas’ response to Metu holding his groin in Valanciunas’ face was just as dirty whether or not Metu got seriously injured.

So, it seems unlikely Valanciunas receives additional punishment now.

But this outcome bites.

