Report: Kings acquire Robin Lopez from Bucks, will waive him

Report: Kings acquire Robin Lopez from Bucks, will waive him originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The Kings made a move with just minutes to spare before Thursday's NBA trade deadline.

Sacramento acquired 7-foot center Robin Lopez from the Milwaukee Bucks, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported, citing sources. Lopez is expected to be waived and become a free agent, Wojnarowski added.

The Milwaukee Bucks are trading Robin Lopez to the Sacramento Kings, sources tell ESPN. Lopez is expected to be waived and become a free agent. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2024

Lopez averages 8.4 points on an efficient 53.7-percent shooting across 16 seasons with nine teams, along with 4.7 rebounds.

His most recent campaign came with the Bucks alongside his brother Brook, but he averaged just 4.1 minutes with Milwaukee this season.

Perhaps his most impactful season came with the Portland TrailBlazers in 2013-14 when he averaged 11.1 points on 55.1-percent shooting, with 8.5 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in 31.7 minutes, playing in all 82 games for Portland and earning Most Improved Player consideration.

Over the last five seasons, Lopez averaged 6.1 points on 57.1-percent shooting, with 2.7 rebounds.