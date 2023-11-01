Report: Kings acquire center Filip Petrusev in trade with Clippers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The Kings added more center depth to their roster on Wednesday.

Sacramento acquired Serbian big man Filip Petrušev and cash in a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday afternoon, citing sources.

The Clippers are trading center Filip Petrusev and cash to the Kings, sources tell ESPN. Petrusev arrived from Philadelphia in the James Harden deal and Kings will get a chance to evaluate the 23-year-old and see if he has a future there. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 1, 2023

Petrušev just touched base in SoCal on Tuesday after the blockbuster trade that granted NBA star James Harden's wish and sent him from Philadelphia to Los Angeles.

The Kings already have two centers to back up their All-Star starter Domantas Sabonis. They brought back Alex Len in the offseason and then signed three-time NBA champion JaVale McGee in September.

Petrušev was selected with the No. 50 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft by the 76ers and officially signed with the team in 2023. The 6-foot-11 center made his NBA debut on Oct. 29 -- which ended up being his only game with Philadelphia -- and grabbed one rebound in just under three minutes.