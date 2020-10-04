Report: Kickoff time for rescheduled Chiefs-Patriots game on Monday
The Chiefs vs. Patriots Week 4 game is set to be played on Monday night. Fans will be getting a doubleheader of football on Monday night and the NFL has since updated the scheduled start times for both games. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Patriots and Chiefs game is set to kick off at 6:05 p.m. CT. The game will be nationally televised on CBS as it was originally scheduled to be on the network Sunday. The Falcons and Packers Monday Night Football game is set to kick off at 7:50 p.m. CT, roughly 45 minutes later than it was originally scheduled to take place.