Report: Kickoff time for rescheduled Chiefs-Patriots game on Monday

The Kansas City Chiefs vs. New England Patriots Week 4 game is set to be played on Monday night. Fans will be getting a doubleheader of football on Monday night and the NFL has since updated the scheduled start times for both games.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Patriots and Chiefs game is set to kick off at 6:05 p.m. CT. The game will be nationally televised on CBS as it was originally scheduled to be on the network Sunday. The Falcons and Packers “Monday Night Football” game is set to kick off at 7:50 p.m. CT, roughly 45 minutes later than it was originally scheduled to take place.

So the Chiefs will have back-to-back weeks playing games on Monday and they won’t face such a schedule crunch. They’ll have to play three games in 11 days. It still won’t be easy, but it’ll be better than playing a game on Tuesday night. Kansas City did submit an official request to the league that they move the Week 6 “Thursday Night Football” game on Oct. 15 against the Buffalo Bills. The NFL hasn’t yet considered moving that game according to The Athletic’s Nate Taylor.

As for the Patriots, they still need to fly into Kansas City ahead of Monday’s game. The current plan is for them to fly in on Monday morning and play Monday night according to multiple reports. That’s something the NFL hasn’t previously allowed, but clearly, they’re dealing with some extreme circumstances that allow for the bending of rules.

Everything is still fluid pending COVID-19 test results of both the Chiefs and Patriots, but for now, a Monday night game is on the docket.