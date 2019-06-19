Report: Khris Middleton opting out, setting up big offseason of decisions for Bucks

After posting the best regular season in the NBA, the Milwaukee Bucks are facing an offseason full of decisions on how to move forward with a roster built around superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

As expected, Khris Middleton made clear on Wednesday that he’ll be at the center of those decisions. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the 27-year-old guard will decline his $13 million option for the upcoming season to become a free agent, where he is expected to command a max deal.

Middleton has long been expected to be a part of the Bucks plans moving forward, and ESPN reports that the two sides intend to negotiate a long-term deal. On the open market, Middleton is eligible for a four-year, $141 million deal while the Bucks can sign him to a five-year, $190 million contract.

Middleton plays top supporting role next to Giannis

Middleton earned his first All-Star nod in 2019 and is one of the team’s best shooters. He’s Milwaukee’s secondary scoring option after Antetokounmpo. He averaged 18.3 points, six rebounds and 4.3 assists while shooting 37.8 percent from 3-point distance last season.

Other free agent decisions for Bucks

Assuming the Bucks get a deal done with Middleton, they’ll face significant decisions with other pending free agents Malcolm Brogdon, Nikola Mirotic and Brook Lopez.

Brogdon, 26, will become a restricted free agent and is expected to command significantly more than the $1.5 million he made last season after averaging 15.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists while shooting 42.6 percent from 3-point distance.

The Bucks will have the right to match any offer an opposing team makes to Brogdon, and they obtain his Bird rights, allowing them to go over the salary cap to re-sign him if they choose.

Lopez, 31, will become an unrestricted free agent and should command a pay raise over the $3.4 million he made last season after proving himself as one of the best 3-point-shooting big men in the league.

Mirotic, 28, will be an unrestricted free agent and is coming off a two-year, $25 million deal. He averaged 11.6 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 35.6 percent from 3-point distance last season.

Will Bucks make right moves to stay on top?

The Bucks made the jump into the upper tier of NBA teams last season, partly behind a plan that included surrounding Antetokounmpo with highly skilled shooters who can also play defense.

To stay at the top of the league, they’ll need to wisely navigate free agency and will likely lose one or more of the players who played key roles in last season’s advancements.

