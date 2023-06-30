Report: Keyshawn Johnson is out at ESPN

His radio show went first. His job went next.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that former NFL receiver Keyshawn Johnson has been laid off by ESPN .

The news comes little more than a week after Marchand reported that Johnson's morning show on ESPN Radio would be ending . One of the other hosts of the show, Max Kellerman, also was laid off.

But shed no tears for Keyshawn. He signed a five-year deal worth roughly $18 million last year. Per Marchand, Johnson will collect all of it.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Keyshawn also could be, as Marchand notes, a candidate to replace Shannon Sharpe on FS1's Undisputed. However, he would likely have to give up his buyout to make that happen — and ESPN (which presumably gets some sort of write off for eating Johnson's contract) would have to allow it.

More ESPN layoffs are expected today.

Johnson, the first overall pick in the 1997 draft, spent 11 years in the NFL, playing for the Jets, Buccaneers, Cowboys, and Panthers.