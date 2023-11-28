Report: A key Duke assistant will follow Mike Elko to Texas A&M

On just the first day of new Texas A&M Football head coach Mike Elko’s introduction as the program’s 30th head coach, it was reported that one of Elko’s assistants during his three-year run at Duke would follow Elko to College Station.

According to a source provided to GigEm247 writer Carter Karels, David Feeley, who serves as the Director of Football Sports Performance at Duke, will follow Elko to Texas A&M in a lateral move as one of the top assistants in college football, filling the void at a spot that may have been lacking in the last two seasons,

Now, Feeley may not be exceptionally well known in the mainstream. Still, as a strength coach in any college football program, those who serve at the helm are in close contact with the roster daily and even hourly, even more than position coaches or even head coaches.

#GigEm Ags – check out Dave Feeley, Duke's strength coach. You want this Elko to bring this guy (video from 2 months ago) #SwingFirst https://t.co/m5XtNBOpNG pic.twitter.com/Ht2kXOsfI4 — FootballScoop (@FootballScoop) November 26, 2023

If you need more of a selling point or want to know what David Feeley is all about, check out the interview above from Football Scoop from just two months ago. That guy gets it.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire