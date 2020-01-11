Report: Kevin O'Connell to become offensive coordinator for the L.A. Rams under Sean McVay

Former Redskins offensive coordinator. Kevin O'Connell is reportedly joining Sean McVay's staff in Los Angeles in the same role.

While both O'Connell and McVay held the role of offensive coordinator in the nation's capital, their paths did not cross on the Redskins staff, with McVay leaving D.C. for the Rams head coaching position just eight days prior to the former taking the quarterback coach position in Washington.

Redskins fans know all too well of McVay's coaching success in Los Angeles and his rapid rise to prominence. O'Connell was held in similar regard when he assumed the position prior to the 2019 season. O'Connell held the role through the end of Jay Gruden's time with the Redskins and through then-interim head coach Bill Callahan's regime in D.C.

Redskins head coach Ron Rivera has decided to bring in some of his own personnel for his coaching staff, notably bringing in veteran coach Jack Del Rio as the team's new defensive coordinator, as well as bringing in Scott Turner as the team's offensive coordinator.

