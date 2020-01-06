Report: Kevin Love will not be disciplined by Cavaliers after yelling at team's general manager

Don’t expect Kevin Love to miss games any time soon. The Cleveland Cavaliers will not discipline Love after he reportedly yelled at team general manager Koby Altman on Saturday, according to Kelsey Russo of The Athletic.

Love, 31, got into it with Altman during shootaround Saturday. With his teammates and Cavaliers front office members present, Love reportedly told Altman the team has “no feel here,” among other things, according to Shams Charania and Joe Vardon of The Athletic.

Despite that outburst, Love still started Saturday’s game for the Cavaliers. He appeared visibly frustrated near the end of the first half, angrily passing the ball to Cedi Osman.

Kevin Love has absolutely had it with Collin Sexton 😳 pic.twitter.com/lib6gql0mx — Everything Cleveland (@EverythingCLE_) January 5, 2020

Love hasn’t publicly requested a trade, but it’s clear he’s not happy in Cleveland. Shortly after his outburst Saturday, Love posted a picture of Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker on Instagram.

Love was also fined by the team in December after an outburst during a game. Love was reportedly not happy about that fine.

Despite all of that, Love has made it clear that he still supports his teammates.

With the Cavaliers sitting at 10-25, Love probably won’t be in Cleveland much longer. Though the team is struggling, Love is still averaging 16.4 points and 10.3 rebounds per game.

Though Love is still owed a significant amount of his four-year, $120 million deal, he should draw interest from opposing teams. By not punishing Love, perhaps the Cavaliers are giving him more opportunities to prove he has plenty of trade value.

At this point, whatever gets Love out of town as soon as possible would seem to benefit both sides immensely.

