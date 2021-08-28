Report: Kevin Love has 'no interest' in buyout with Cavaliers originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

With the Cavaliers acquiring Lauri Markkanen in a three-team trade from the Bulls and already inking Jarrett Allen to a long-term deal, it seems as if Kevin Love’s time in Cleveland might be over.

Well, the Lake Oswego alum has “no interest” in negotiating a buyout of the two years and $60 million left on his contract.

The team has looked to see if there are any buyers for Love’s contract, something he would support in being traded instead of surrendering money. As of now, there aren't any takers.

With Markkanen, Allen, and Evan Mobley, there isn’t much fit for Love on the Cavaliers anymore. The team is looking to go young and Love is a proven commodity. Also, health has derailed him the last few seasons, as he dealt with a calf injury last season.