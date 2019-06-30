Kevin Durant signing with Nets

Update: Kevin Durant confirmed he’ll sign with the Nets:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Nets were right about Kevin Durant.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Kevin Durant is planning to sign with the Brooklyn Nets, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019





Brooklyn is making a clean sweep tonight: Brooklyn will sign Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019





Shams Charania of The Athletic:

https://twitter.com/ShamsCharania/status/1145435355451146241

Even with a ruptured ACL that will reportedly sideline him all of next season, Durant just swung the NBA’s balance of power. He’s that good. With Kyrie Irving also signing in Brooklyn, the Nets are now championship contenders for years to come… maybe in years to come considering Durant’s injury.

But after falling to the pits of the NBA, Brooklyn will gladly wait another year. This is an incredible turnaround for a team that was recently terrible and without its own first-round pick four years.

Story continues

On the other hand, it’s a huge blow to the Warriors and Knicks. With Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and likely Klay Thompson, Golden State still has the talent to recover and remain a championship contender. After pursuing Durant and Irving all year, New York is now left with a bare-bones rebuild around R.J. Barrett, Kevin Knox and Mitchell Robinson.

The Nets, meanwhile, are building depth for their new present as a winner.

Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated:

Free agent guard Garrett Temple is expected to sign a two-year, $10 million deal with the Brooklyn Nets, a source told ESPN's The Undefeated. Team option second year. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) June 30, 2019





That sounds like the room exception for Garrett Temple. That’d likely leave a minimum salary for DeAndre Jordan.

The Nets still must make a minor move, like trading Dzanan Musa, to clear double-max cap space. But there’s plenty of time before players can officially sign July 6.