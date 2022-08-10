Report: Kevin Durant sees Sixers as a desired landing spot for a trade

The saga surrounding Kevin Durant and his trade request from the Brooklyn Nets has dominated the summer headlines. It is obvious that the future Hall of Famer wants out of Brooklyn and is willing to go to any lengths to do so.

After his ultimatum to Nets governor Joe Tsai, it appears that Brooklyn has no choice but to trade the superstar forward.

The team with the most interest in Durant has been the Boston Celtics, but now it appears that the Philadelphia 76ers have come into play. This comes after Durant was seen at a Travis Scott concert with former Nets teammate and current Sixers guard, James Harden.

Per Ian Begley of SNY:

Well, it’s worth noting that, in addition to Boston, Durant also sees Philadelphia as another desired landing spot, per people familiar with the matter.

Here is the tough part in the Sixers getting involved in a Durant deal: they really don’t have the assets.

The Nets want to field a competitive team after they trade Durant so that means that Tyrese Maxey would most certainly be involved in a deal. He is the only real trade asset for the Sixers at the moment. Would Philadelphia really move the future star for a guy who, as incredible as Durant is, comes with a lot of baggage and is somebody who is tough to keep happy at this stage of his career?

Obviously, adding a guy like Durant to Joel Embiid and Harden would make the Sixers the favorites in the East, but it would make for a tough decision for the team front office. Considering everything that has been going on with Durant recently.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire